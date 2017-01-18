The Windsor Spitfires are offering Windsorites the change to support the Fight Like Mason Foundation by purchasing specially priced tickets and dress up for Saturday’s SuperHero Night game versus the Niagara IceDogs.

$5 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Fight Like Mason Foundation. The tickets are available exclusively online at SpitsGear.com.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation is in honour of Mason Bacon-Macri, who fought the fight against Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer. Mason passed away on June 27th, 2016 at the age of 4.

The foundation is about taking care of, standing up for and bringing awareness for kids affected by cancer, bringing kid-friendly medical equipment into their homes, to make treatment not so scary and funding research that allows us to better treat childhood cancers, so more kids have a better chance of beating it.