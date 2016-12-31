OvercastNow
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Posted at 8:54pm

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Police say that 92-year-old Konstantinos Zabounis was last seen at 5pm on December 31st.

They say he is usually in the area of Ottawa Street and Giles Boulevard.

He is described as 5’7″, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark winter coat.

Police and family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 911 or 519-258-6111.

