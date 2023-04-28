CloudyNow
8 °C
47 °F
RainFri
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleSat
15 °C
59 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
13 °C
55 °F

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 28th To 30th

Friday April 28th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
28
April

Windsor Express vs. Sudbury Five

WFCU Centre
Friday
28
April

Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Friday
28
April

Revolution Youth Theatre presents….. The CupQuake by Linda Collard

Westmininster United Church
Friday
28
April

Dallas Smith plus Andrew Hyatt & A Special Appearance by Kelly Prescott

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
28
April

Heathers Play

Chrysler Theater
Friday
28
April

The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions

The KordaZone Theatre
Friday
28
April

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Essex Weekend

Various locations throughout Essex County
Saturday
29
April

The Blue Jean Bash at the Barn

Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association
Saturday
29
April

Revolution Youth Theatre presents….. The CupQuake by Linda Collard

Westmininster United Church
Saturday
29
April

Windsor Essex Yarn Crawl

Little Sheep Yarn Boutique
Saturday
29
April

EWR Yard Sale

11168 Tecumseh Road East
Saturday
29
April

The Mama & Family Expo 2023

Giovanni Caboto Club
Saturday
29
April

Guided Art Walk: Look Again! Outside: Amherstburg

Navy Yard Park Amherstburg
Saturday
29
April

Masters of the Brewniverse

WindsorEats
Saturday
29
April

The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions

The KordaZone Theatre
Saturday
29
April

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Essex Weekend

Various locations throughout Essex County
Saturday
29
April

Yard Sale for Erie Wildlife Rescue

Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
29
April

Heathers Play

Chrysler Theater
Saturday
29
April

75th Annual Wishing Well Tea

Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Saturday
29
April

Bringing Two Worlds Together

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
29
April

Canadian Mental Health Association presents ROCK YOUR SOLE 4

LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
30
April

Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival 2023 – Essex Weekend

Various locations throughout Essex County
Sunday
30
April

Health, Beauty and Wellness

Tecumseh Legion # 261
Sunday
30
April

Health, Beauty and WellNess

Tecumseh Legion
Sunday
30
April

Big Hats and High Tea

Essex Golf and Country Club
Sunday
30
April

Health, Beauty and Wellness

Tecumseh Legion # 261
Sunday
30
April

Health, Beauty and Wellness

Tecumseh Legion # 261
Sunday
30
April

Bringing Two Worlds Together

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
30
April

Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

