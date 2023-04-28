There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 28th To 30th
Friday April 28th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
28
April
Windsor Express vs. Sudbury Five
WFCU Centre
Friday
28
April
Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors
Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
Friday
28
April
Revolution Youth Theatre presents….. The CupQuake by Linda Collard
Westmininster United Church
Friday
28
April
Dallas Smith plus Andrew Hyatt & A Special Appearance by Kelly Prescott
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
28
April
Heathers Play
Chrysler Theater
Friday
28
April
The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions
The KordaZone Theatre
Friday
28
April
Saturday
29
April
The Blue Jean Bash at the Barn
Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association
Saturday
29
April
Revolution Youth Theatre presents….. The CupQuake by Linda Collard
Westmininster United Church
Saturday
29
April
Windsor Essex Yarn Crawl
Little Sheep Yarn Boutique
Saturday
29
April
EWR Yard Sale
11168 Tecumseh Road East
Saturday
29
April
The Mama & Family Expo 2023
Giovanni Caboto Club
Saturday
29
April
Guided Art Walk: Look Again! Outside: Amherstburg
Navy Yard Park Amherstburg
Saturday
29
April
Masters of the Brewniverse
WindsorEats
Saturday
29
April
The Best Man at Korda Artistic Productions
The KordaZone Theatre
Saturday
29
April
Saturday
29
April
Yard Sale for Erie Wildlife Rescue
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Saturday
29
April
Heathers Play
Chrysler Theater
Saturday
29
April
75th Annual Wishing Well Tea
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Saturday
29
April
Bringing Two Worlds Together
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
29
April
Canadian Mental Health Association presents ROCK YOUR SOLE 4
LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
30
April
Sunday
30
April
Health, Beauty and WellNess
Tecumseh Legion
Sunday
30
April
Big Hats and High Tea
Essex Golf and Country Club
Sunday
30
April
Bringing Two Worlds Together
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
30
April
Sutherland Cup Finals – Leamington Flyers vs Stratford Warriors
Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre
