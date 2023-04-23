PHOTOS: Earth Day Community Tree Planting
Anna Millerman
Sunday April 23rd, 2023, 2:58pm
Essex Region Conservation hosted their annual community tree planting, with sponsorship from Enwin, Sunday morning. Various individuals and groups together planted over 1,800 native trees in the green space south of Wyandotte Street east between Florence & Martinique in Windsor.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook