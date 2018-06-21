There will be a new Executive Director at the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society. Derrick Drouillard takes over effective September 10, 2018.

Drouillard obtained an Undergraduate degree from the University of Windsor and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Wilfrid Laurier University, and began his career in 1991 as an Intake Social Worker in York Region.

He has also held roles and executive positions at various Child and Family Services Agencies in southern Ontario, and is currently the Executive Director for Family & Children’s Services of St. Thomas and Elgin County.

He replaces Bill Bevan who retired in early 2017. Terry Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of the Society, had assumed the position of Acting Chief Executive during the search for a permanent CEO.