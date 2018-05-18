City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, May 22dd, 2018 in observance of the Victoria Day Holiday. Here is a look at hours for other city services.

The New City Hall (also located at 350 City Hall Square West directly adjacent to the old building) opens for business at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 22nd.

311 Call Centre:

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.

211 Windsor-Essex:

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots:

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be open on Monday. Spring hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm. The depot is available for the self-disposal of garbage, renovation material, furniture, recyclables, appliances, tires, shingles and yard waste. Some disposal fees may apply.

Parks and Recreation:

Community centres and customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals. All arenas will be closed. The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 9am to 5pm for Adult Lengths; as well as both 9am to 12:30pm and 3pm to 5pm for Open Adult Swim; and 5:30am to 8pm for the Fitness Centre.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.

Windsor Public Library:

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Museum Windsor:

Both the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations of Museum Windsor are normally closed on Mondays and will remained closed on Victoria Day.

Transit Windsor:

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.