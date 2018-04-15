The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted their biggest fund raiser of the year, their annual Whiskers and Tails Gala Saturday evening. This year’s theme was “Midnight in Paris.”

The event took place at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, where attendees not only had dinner but could enjoy a silent auction, music by Bigg Wiggle, dancing, and of course meet some of the Humane Society’s alumni. Many dogs who have been adopted in the past came to visit and meet the guests at the event, as the animals and their owners walked around to collect donations.