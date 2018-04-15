RainNow
0 °C
32 °F
RainSun
7 °C
45 °F		SnowMon
4 °C
39 °F		OvercastTue
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday April 15th, 2018

Posted at 7:00am

Community Photos
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted their biggest fund raiser of the year, their annual Whiskers and Tails Gala Saturday evening. This year’s theme was “Midnight in Paris.”

The event took place at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, where attendees not only had dinner but could enjoy a silent auction, music by Bigg Wiggle, dancing, and of course meet some of the Humane Society’s alumni. Many dogs who have been adopted in the past came to visit and meet the guests at the event, as the animals and their owners walked around to collect donations.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.