Leamington based Aphria Inc. has entered a strategic relationship with Double Diamond Farms, a local greenhouse grower, to provide an additional 120,000 kgs of annual cannabis production.

Combined with Aphria’s existing expected cannabis production of 100,000 kgs, officials say that Aphria will have what they believe to be the largest fully funded production capabilities in the industry in 2019. Aphria anticipates that all 220,000 kgs of expected annual cannabis production will be available for sale in January 2019, pending Health Canada approvals.

“Since the Aphria journey began in early 2014, a key pillar to the Aphria success story has been our unwavering commitment to “powered by the sun”, and nowhere is that more effective than in Leamington, Ontario, where average daily sunlight hours, intensity of optimum lighting and moderate climate provides for ideal greenhouse growing,” said Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on our Leamington advantages, I am very excited to announce that Aphria has entered into another acquisition of Dutch greenhouse campus in the Leamington area. Partnering with Double Diamond, a major local greenhouse grower, Aphria will have access to almost 32.0 acres (just less than 1,400,000 square feet of greenhouse) plus 72,000 of infrastructure to service not only the almost 32 acres, but a future build of another 32 acres. Double Diamond is an industry-recognized leader in growing various produce using the greenhouse technology advancements, and brings solid talent and a labour pool necessary to support the annual incremental capacity of over 120,000 kgs.”

Double Diamond, a 49% partner, will supply the land, new state of the art, Dutch style greenhouses, existing infrastructure and employees for the venture. Aphria, holding a controlling 51% interest, will supply its standard operating procedures, quality oversight and will apply for a second Health Canada cultivation license for the site.

The 100-acre site is located on Highway 77 in Leamington has never had another crop planted inside of it and abuts Aphria’s existing second campus, comprised of another 100-acre site.