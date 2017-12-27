The City of Windsor is looking to increase the cost of its commemorative bench program to be more reflective of the actual costs associated to carry it out.

The program started over 20 years ago and provided the opportunity for individuals or groups to celebrate a special event or honour a loved one with a commemorative bench. The cost of the commemoration was $250 which included a wood slat bench on a metal frame, inscription in wood slats, installation in a park of the donor’s request, and a bench pad if required.

In 2001, an additional $200 fee was incorporated, to cover the cost of a bench pad, and in 2004, the program fee increased to $500 and most

recently in 2007, it was increased to $750.

In 2014, the program was suspended due to the backlog of repairs to existing benches, and a need to conduct a full review of the program.

In 2016, all park benches were inventoried and categorized by type, location and mapped, photo logged, with its asset conditions assessed.

According to city administration, currently, there are 568 inventoried commemorative benches in parks and open spaces city-wide with 485 in need of repairs.

The city says that before 2014, the inscription on the bench was routered into the actual wood.

Under the proposed full cost recovery model, the fee for a wooden bench is proposed to be $1,780.00, and an option for a metal bench is proposed to be $3,229. The names are no longer routered into the wood; rather a plaque is used instead.

City Council debates the budget on January 15th and 16th.