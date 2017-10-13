Partly CloudyNow
Friday October 13th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday October 13th, 2017

Professional Events

Modern Staffing Job Fair

Friday October 13th, 2017
Modern Staffing
Festivals Events

Oktoberfest

Friday October 13th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Halloween Events

Pumpkin Takeover

Friday October 13th, 2017
Art Splash
Halloween Events

Friday The 13th Masquerade/open house

Friday October 13th, 2017
A Haunting inLASALLE
Community Events

Windsor Craft Beer Festival

Friday October 13th, 2017
Willistead Park
Charity Events

Windsor Life Centre’s 8th Annual

Friday October 13th, 2017
Ciociaro Club

Saturday October 14th, 2017

Health Events

Healthy Living To 100

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Essex County Library - Tecumseh Branch
Music Events

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd at the Pentastar Theatre

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Community Events

The Bank Theatre – The Big Reveal

Saturday October 14th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Community Events

SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Music Events

An Evening of Sacred Song

Saturday October 14th, 2017
12233 Tecumseh Rosd East
Crafts Events

Beginner Turning: Fluted Bowl

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Festivals Events

Oktoberfest

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Charity Events

Community Clean Up hosted by Waste Free in Windsor

Saturday October 14th, 2017
McKee Park
Community Events

Windsor Craft Beer Festival

Saturday October 14th, 2017
Willistead Park
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday October 14th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Music Events

Concerts For Kids – Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Saturday October 14th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Community Events

An Evening of Sacred Song

Saturday October 14th, 2017
12233 Tecumseh Road East

Sunday October 15th, 2017

Charity Events

6th Annual Trim Claws for a Cause

Sunday October 15th, 2017
South Windsor Animal Hospital
Crafts Events

Intermediate Turning: Clock

Sunday October 15th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Crafts Events

Q-Tip Paint Night

Sunday October 15th, 2017
St. James Roseland Anglican Church
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday October 15th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor

