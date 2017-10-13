Friday October 13th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Modern Staffing Job Fair
Friday October 13th, 2017
Modern Staffing
Oktoberfest
Friday October 13th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Pumpkin Takeover
Friday October 13th, 2017
Art Splash
Friday The 13th Masquerade/open house
Friday October 13th, 2017
A Haunting inLASALLE
Windsor Craft Beer Festival
Friday October 13th, 2017
Willistead Park
Windsor Life Centre’s 8th Annual
Friday October 13th, 2017
Ciociaro Club
Healthy Living To 100
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Essex County Library - Tecumseh Branch
PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd at the Pentastar Theatre
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
The Bank Theatre – The Big Reveal
Saturday October 14th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
An Evening of Sacred Song
Saturday October 14th, 2017
12233 Tecumseh Rosd East
Beginner Turning: Fluted Bowl
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Oktoberfest
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Community Clean Up hosted by Waste Free in Windsor
Saturday October 14th, 2017
McKee Park
Windsor Craft Beer Festival
Saturday October 14th, 2017
Willistead Park
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday October 14th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Concerts For Kids – Windsor Symphony Orchestra
Saturday October 14th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
An Evening of Sacred Song
Saturday October 14th, 2017
12233 Tecumseh Road East
6th Annual Trim Claws for a Cause
Sunday October 15th, 2017
South Windsor Animal Hospital
Intermediate Turning: Clock
Sunday October 15th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Q-Tip Paint Night
Sunday October 15th, 2017
St. James Roseland Anglican Church
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday October 15th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
