The annual Legion Poppy Campaign is underway across Canada.

Since 1921, the Poppy has stood as the Symbol of Remembrance, a visual pledge to never forget those Canadians who have fallen in war and military support operations. The Poppy also stands internationally as a “symbol of collective reminiscence”, as other countries have also adopted its image to honour those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Funds raised during the National Poppy Campaign go back into communities across Canada to help support Veterans and their families.