The Downtown Windsor BIA has filed a FOI access request for information on the decision to convert retail space in the Pelissier Street Parking Garage to parking.

Earlier this year the Downtown Windsor BIA launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising funds to offset the costs of the request and raised in excess of $4,000.

The DWBIA’s Board of Directors recently voted in favour of contributing the remaining balance of $7,200 in order to file the request.