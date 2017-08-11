Windsor Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man whose disappearance has been deemed suspicious.

On Monday August 7th, a 25 year old male, Bryce Hall, was reported missing to police.

He was last seen on Friday August 4th at approximately 1:30am in the area of Huron Church and Tecumseh Road West.

A black 2013 Ford Fusion, belonging to Hall, was located later on Friday at approximately 9pm, in the area of Church Street and Tecumseh Road West.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch have found the circumstances of Bryce Hall’s disappearance suspicious in nature and they are concerned for his well being.

He’s described as a white male with tanned skin, 5’9, 220lbs, bald, a large goatee, and a piercing under his lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.