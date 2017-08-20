Robert Carrick, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on August 23rd, 1969, was honoured today with a memorial and dedication to him. A tunnel along the Right Honourable Herb Gray Parkway, and the structure above, which connects Sandwich West Parkway to Cousineau Road, is being dedicated to Robert C. Carrick.

Constable Robert Carrick of the Township of Sandwich West Police Force was shot fatally while responding to a domestic assault, an event where he saved the lives of the occupants of the household. Constable Robert Ross and Constable Alfred Oakley were also injured in the incident.