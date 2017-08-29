ThunderstormNow
17 °C
63 °F
ThunderstormTue
21 °C
69 °F		Partly CloudyWed
26 °C
79 °F		Partly CloudyThu
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday August 29th, 2017

Posted at 3:43pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The City of Windsor says that Administration has been closely monitoring the situation and all storm water management systems are working as designed. However, the high volume of rain is filling up gutters and low lying roadways and drivers are therefore reminded to slow down and use extra caution.

As of 2pm this afternoon there had also been 105 calls to 311 reporting varying degrees of water infiltration in their basement. These calls have come in from neighborhoods spread out across the City. No specific area seems to be experiencing a concentration of these issues.

“We encourage residents to either call 311 or use the online service request (SR) system”, said City Engineer Mark Winterton. “These reports allow us to track any developing trends and find solutions to recurring issues”.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.