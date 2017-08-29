The City of Windsor says that Administration has been closely monitoring the situation and all storm water management systems are working as designed. However, the high volume of rain is filling up gutters and low lying roadways and drivers are therefore reminded to slow down and use extra caution.

As of 2pm this afternoon there had also been 105 calls to 311 reporting varying degrees of water infiltration in their basement. These calls have come in from neighborhoods spread out across the City. No specific area seems to be experiencing a concentration of these issues.

“We encourage residents to either call 311 or use the online service request (SR) system”, said City Engineer Mark Winterton. “These reports allow us to track any developing trends and find solutions to recurring issues”.