Funeral arrangements have been set for long time Windsor Goodfellows General Manager Colleen Renaud.

Renaud lost her battle with ovarian cancer on July 12th.

She was a lifelong volunteer of the Windsor Goodfellows and served as General Manager more than 30 years.

Visiting takes place at Families First on Douglas on Saturday from 7pm to 9pm and and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm.

A celebration of Colleen’s life will be held Monday at 11:30am at Families First.