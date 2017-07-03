

You can enjoy a free family swims every Wednesday this summer in the Town of Essex thanks to a ParticipACTION 150 Play List grant.

“Sit less and move more. That’s the message that ParticipACTION is working to convey,” says Cynthia Cakebread, Manager, Recreation and Culture. “The benefits of the free family swims are twofold. People have an opportunity to use the pool complex at no cost and they get to experience the benefits of physical activity.”

Free swims will be held from 11am to 1pm at the Essex Recreation Complex.