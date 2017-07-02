County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455 until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:

Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:

Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:

Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

Road Painting Operations:

Line painting on County Roads will occur throughout the warmer months. The operations are clearly identified with truck mounted signs. To avoid driving in the “wet paint” do not attempt to pass these slow moving truc