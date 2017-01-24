New Beginnings is holding their 10th Annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress free dress giveaway event; ensuring local young women are able to attend their formal ceremonies surrounding graduation.

Your help is needed to make dreams come true by donating gently used or new prom dresses, semi-formal dresses, and graduation dresses.

They are especially in need of sizes 0 to 4 and 14+.

Donations can be dropped off at New Beginnings located at 1049 Janette Avenue from 9am to 6pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 5pm on Friday.

Donations will be accepted until Monday March 13th, 2017.