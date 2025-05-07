NEWS >

Woman Arrested Following Animal Cruelty Incident

Wednesday May 7th, 2025, 11:09am

City News
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after a video depicting acts of animal cruelty was shared online.

Police say that on May 5th, 2025, the Windsor Police Service launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports regarding a viral video that appeared to show the abuse of a dog. In the video, a woman is seen crouching down and discharging a conducted energy weapon near a small dog in an enclosed cage. The distressed animal can be heard yelping and barking while another person laughs in the background.

Shortly before 10:00pm  officers located and arrested a female suspect at a residence in the 1100 block of Bruce Avenue. The dog was removed from the home and turned over to the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a prohibited weapon.

 

