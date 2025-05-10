Two Youths Charged After Videotaped Assault And Posting Online

Windsor Police has arrested two youths who recorded themselves assaulting younger children and then shared the video online.

police say that on May 9th, 2025, they launched an investigation after receiving a report that four children were assaulted while walking home from school the previous afternoon.

Investigators learned that older youths approached the children, brandished a knife and a BB gun, and threatened to harm them. The youths pressed a knife to the children’s chests and forced one boy to get on his knees and kiss one of their shoes.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The youths filmed the incident on a cellphone and then shared the video on social media.

Investigators quickly identified the two suspects involved in the incident. Shortly after 2:00pm on May 9th, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested both suspects at a residence in Windsor.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with assault with a weapon (x 4), uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 4), and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 13-year-old male has been charged with assault with a weapon (x 3), uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 3), and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The two suspects cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers