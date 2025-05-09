Police Seize Multiple Guns And Cash

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect after seizing multiple firearms and cash.

Police executed a search warrant around 4pm on Thursday in the 200 block of Watkins Street. Officers searched the residence and seized a Remington sawed-off shotgun, a loaded Taurus handgun and a Smith & Wesson revolver. They also recovered 48 rounds of ammunition, $36,000 in Canadian currency, and nine Oxycodone tablets.

As a result, a 21-year-old was arrested and is facing eleven charges.