Police Seize Multiple Guns And Cash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 9th, 2025, 3:42pm
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect after seizing multiple firearms and cash.
Police executed a search warrant around 4pm on Thursday in the 200 block of Watkins Street. Officers searched the residence and seized a Remington sawed-off shotgun, a loaded Taurus handgun and a Smith & Wesson revolver. They also recovered 48 rounds of ammunition, $36,000 in Canadian currency, and nine Oxycodone tablets.
As a result, a 21-year-old was arrested and is facing eleven charges.
