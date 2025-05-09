OPP Seize Drugs, Cash In Leamington

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Clark Street West in Leamington on Friday, May 9th.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and Canadian currency. The total value of items and cash seized is estimated to be over $19,000.

As a result of the investigation a 22-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged.