OPP Seize Drugs, Cash In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 9th, 2025, 3:47pm
Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Clark Street West in Leamington on Friday, May 9th.
During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and Canadian currency. The total value of items and cash seized is estimated to be over $19,000.
As a result of the investigation a 22-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message