OPP Seize Drugs, Cash In Leamington

Friday May 9th, 2025, 3:47pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Clark Street West in Leamington on Friday, May 9th.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and Canadian currency. The total value of items and cash seized is estimated to be over $19,000.

As a result of the investigation a 22-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged.

