Motorcyclist Arrested After Near Collision With Pedestrian

Police say just before 4:00pm Thursday, they received a report of a male with a silver helmet riding a blue motorcycle/dirt bike on Matchett Road. While officers were enroute, three separate 9-1-1 calls were received regarding the dirt bike including that the driver almost struck an elderly female on the sidewalk.

Officers located the driver on his motorcycle and conducted a traffic stop, where they established that the driver was driving a street-legal dirt bike. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old male of LaSalle was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The LaSalle Police Service is asking residents in the area of Malden Road between Sandwich Secondary School and Golfview Drive to check their video/dash cam surveillance between 4:25pm and 4:45pm for the involved driver. Anyone with video surveillance is asked to call our non-emergency line at 519-969-5210.