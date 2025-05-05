Man Charged With Attempted Murder Arrested For Auto Theft And Impaired Driving

A 25-year-old man out on bail for attempted murder has been arrested for auto theft and impaired driving.

Police say that on June 17th, 2022, Fernando Ratcliffe was granted bail on multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder, following an incident that saw multiple people shot outside a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East. His release conditions included house arrest.

Shortly after 1:00am on May 4th, 2025, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 1800 block of Slater Street. Through a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a man had driven through the fence of a residential property before colliding with a parked vehicle.

When officers spoke to the motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment. Further investigation determined the suspect had stolen the involved vehicle and breached the conditions of his release order.

Ratcliffe was arrested and charged with:

• Theft of a motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Impaired operation of a conveyance