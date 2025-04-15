Warrant Issued For Amherstburg Arson Suspect

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a Brampton man in connection with a deliberate house fire in Amherstburg earlier this year.

Sahib Pelia,20, is wanted for an arson at a new-build house in the 200 block of Cowan Court. No physical injuries were reported, but damages to the house and a neighbouring property totaled over $1 million.

It was the third time in 16 months that the house was the target of an arson attack.

Members of the Windsor Police Arson Unit soon identified and arrested Tanveer Singh Brar, of Mississauga, and Jasdeep Seehra, of Brampton, in connection to the arson. Additional investigation identified Pelia as the third suspect in the incident.

Pelia is described as an East Indian male, approximately 5’11” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and beard, and a tattoo on his left hand. He is believed to be living in the Brampton area.

Anyone with information regarding Pelia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also call Windsor & Essex County Crime StoppersCrime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.