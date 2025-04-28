U.S. Customs and Border Protection Seizes 193Lbs Of Narcotics From Canada-Bound Truck Driver

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 193 pounds (87.55 kilograms) of cocaine during outbound enforcement operations near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, April 20th.

Officials say that a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“This is yet another recent example of the commitment our officers have to protecting the American people from the scourge of dangerous drugs,” said Port Director Marc Calixte. “It’s amazing enforcement work by all involved.”

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Safe and secure international commerce is essential to protecting the homeland,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Rest assured that we’ll continue to leverage all available resources to disrupt the transnational drug trade and those seeking to exploit our Michigan ports of entry.”

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

This is the third bulk cocaine seizure by CBP Field Operations in Detroit since March 21st.