Two Suspects Arrested Following Stabbing

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects following an assault involving a knife and bear mace.

Police say that shortly before 8:30pm on April 22nd, 2025, they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6800 block of Charlie Brooks Court. Through investigation, officers learned that a verbal argument ensued between the two suspects and a third individual. After exchanging words, the male suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the individual in the chest. The female suspect then sprayed the person in the eyes with bear mace. The pair left the area prior to police arrival.

The victim was treated by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Approximately three hours later, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers located and arrested the female suspect at a residence in the 7000 block of Charlie Brooks Court. The male suspect was taken into custody in the same area the following morning.

Cody Whiteye-Ryan, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with release order. Sophie Whiteye-Ryan, 28, has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve.