Two Suspects Arrested After Puppy Stolen During Armed Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects wanted after a puppy was stolen during an armed robbery last month.

On April 22nd, 2025, Drake Miller was arrested by OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad in the 3800 block of Vaughan Street. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence.

Four days earlier, on April 18th, Ethan Vachon was arrested by the ROPE Squad as he arrived at Windsor International Airport to take a planned flight. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery with violence or threats of violence.

Miller, 18, and Vachon, 21, were two of three suspects sought in connection with a robbery that took place in the area of College Avenue and South Street on March 16, 2025. A teenager was walking her four-month-old puppy when she was approached by two males and one female. The trio threatened her with bear spray, grabbed the dog, and then fled the scene on foot.

The puppy, a French Bulldog named Rustin, was eventually located and safely returned home.

A 15-year-old female, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested last month in connection to this incident and charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.