Tilbury Male Charged In Child Luring Investigation

Investigators from the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit have arrested and charged a 38-year-old Tilbury man for allegedly luring a child through online communication.

In April of 2025, officers began an investigation into a man alleged to have lured a child under 16 for sexual purpose while using various social media platforms.

On April 4th, 2025, the man was located in Chatham and arrested without incident. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Chatham.

The victim was offered the necessary support.