Three Suspects Arrested After Gunpoint Robbery In City Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 11th, 2025, 10:05am
Windsor Police has arrested a 20-year-old man and two youths in connection with an armed robbery in a city park.
Police say that around 2:30am on April 5th, 2025, three males were approached by three masked suspects as they walked through a park in the 1200 block of Langlois Avenue. The male suspects took turns pointing a black handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t hand over their personal items and cash.
The suspects took a victim’s cell phone and then fled on foot. No physical injuries were reported.
Through investigation, officers identified the suspects and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue on April 6, 2025. Two young offenders were arrested at the scene, and a black BB gun was seized as evidence.
Shortly before 2:00pm on April 9th, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the third suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue.
Alaa Khalaf, 20, has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon (x3)
- Pointing a firearm (x3)
- Uttering death threats (x3)
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
- Breach of probation
A 13-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon (x3)
- Pointing a firearm (x3)
- Uttering death threats (x3)
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon (x3)
- Pointing a firearm (x3)
- Uttering death threats (x3)
- Robbery with an offensive weapon
- Failure to comply with a release order