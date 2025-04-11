Three Suspects Arrested After Gunpoint Robbery In City Park

Windsor Police has arrested a 20-year-old man and two youths in connection with an armed robbery in a city park.

Police say that around 2:30am on April 5th, 2025, three males were approached by three masked suspects as they walked through a park in the 1200 block of Langlois Avenue. The male suspects took turns pointing a black handgun at the victims and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t hand over their personal items and cash.

The suspects took a victim’s cell phone and then fled on foot. No physical injuries were reported.

Through investigation, officers identified the suspects and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue on April 6, 2025. Two young offenders were arrested at the scene, and a black BB gun was seized as evidence.

Shortly before 2:00pm on April 9th, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located and arrested the third suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue.

Alaa Khalaf, 20, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon (x3)

Pointing a firearm (x3)

Uttering death threats (x3)

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Breach of probation

A 13-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon (x3)

Pointing a firearm (x3)

Uttering death threats (x3)

Robbery with an offensive weapon

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon (x3)

Pointing a firearm (x3)

Uttering death threats (x3)

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Failure to comply with a release order