Suspect Wanted In Alleged Retail Thefts

Tuesday April 8th, 2025, 5:43pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with four retail thefts.

The incidents occurred on separate occasions at two retail locations in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue and 1300 block of Walker Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at extension 4000.

