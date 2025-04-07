Suspect Wanted After Attempted Jewelry Store Robbery At Tecumseh Mall

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in an attempted smash-and-grab robbery at a Tecumseh Mall jewelry store.

Police say that shortly before 2:00pm on April 6th, 2025, a man, wearing a black face covering and black clothing, entered the store and used a weapon to attempt to smash a glass display case. When the glass did not break, the suspect fled the scene and was seen by witnesses entering a 2001 silver Chrysler Sebring parked outside the mall.

It was the second time in three days that a jewelry store in the shopping mall was the target of a robbery.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle unoccupied in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane. The vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents and business owners with dashcam or surveillance footage, particularly those who reside in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane and the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, are asked to check for video evidence between 1:00pm and 3:00pm.