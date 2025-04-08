Suspect Arrested In Two Jewelry Store Robberies

Windsor Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with two jewelry store roberies.

Police say that on April 4th, 2025, a suspect wearing a face covering entered a jewelry store inside Tecumseh Mall. The suspect used a tool to smash a glass display case and made off with approximately $50,000 worth of jewelry.

Two days later, on April 6th, a similarly disguised individual attempted to smash a glass display at a different jewelry store in the same mall. This time, the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any merchandise.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect in both incidents as Adam Douglas Farrand. Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 7, officers located and arrested Farrand at a residence in the 300 block of Parent Avenue.

Farrand has been charged with the following: