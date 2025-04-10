Suspect Arrested Following Knifepoint Threat

Windsor Police has arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened shopping mall security with a knife.

Police say that shortly before 1:30pm on April 4th, 2025, police responded to a report of a man with a knife at a shopping mall in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue. Officers learned that the suspect became verbally aggressive after he was escorted out of the building by security guards. The suspect then brandished a knife and threatened the employees.No physical injuries were reported.

Then, shortly after 4:00pm on April 9, 2025, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Shawn Patrick Quigley has been charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Uttering threats (x 2)

Breach of probation (x 2)

The knife used in the incident was recovered.