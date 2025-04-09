Suspect Arrested After Two Vehicles Set On Fire

Windsor Police has charged a 42-year-old man with arson after two vehicles were deliberately set ablaze.

Police say that shortly after 6:00am on April 7th, 2025, police responded to a report of an intentional fire to a commercial property in the 2200 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed two parked vehicles with significant damage. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services had worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officers investigated and learned that a male suspect had intentionally set fire to an unoccupied vehicle. The flames then extended to a second vehicle.

No physical injuries were reported because of the incident, but the vehicles sustained approximately $30,000 in damages.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect, who had locked himself in a public restroom within a business in the 3500 block of Tecumseh Road East. Ravi Seecharan, 42, has been charged with arson causing damage to property.