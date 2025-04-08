Things To Do In
Suspect Arrested After Police Seize Sawed-Off Shotgun And Fentanyl

Tuesday April 8th, 2025, 11:51am

Windsor Police has arrested a 49-year-old man and seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and drugs.

Police say that shortly before 7:00pm on April 6th, 2025, they responded to a report of a person with a firearm at a house in the 800 block of Marentette Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the residence. Five individuals exited the home and were temporarily detained while officers searched the property.

Once inside the house, officers located and arrested a man who was hiding inside a bedroom closet. They also seized an altered semi-automatic shotgun with the serial number defaced, five 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, and 16.7 grams of fentanyl.

Jarmaine Thompson has been charged with:

  •  Possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license
  • Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Possession of ammunition while prohibited
  • Contravening s. 117(h) of the Firearms Act (regarding storage, handling, and transportation)
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Thompson was also wanted on the strength of an arrest warrant for unrelated charges.

