Sleeping Man Charged In LaSalle With Impaired

Monday April 14th, 2025, 2:03pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A man found sleeping in his vehicle in LaSalle is facing several charges.

Police say that on Sunday they attended a call for service for a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male sleeping inside his vehicle. While speaking with the officers, the 20-year-old driver of Tilbury displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for operation while impaired.

Further investigation resulted in additional charges of operating with over 80mgs of alcohol, and novice driver.

The male was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

