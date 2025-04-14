Sleeping Man Charged In LaSalle With Impaired

A man found sleeping in his vehicle in LaSalle is facing several charges.

Police say that on Sunday they attended a call for service for a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male sleeping inside his vehicle. While speaking with the officers, the 20-year-old driver of Tilbury displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for operation while impaired.

Further investigation resulted in additional charges of operating with over 80mgs of alcohol, and novice driver.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The male was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.