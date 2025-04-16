Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a knifepoint robbery in the city’s west end.

Police say that shortly after 3:00am on April 9, 2025, officers responded to a report of a hold up alarm activation at a business in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue.

They say that a man approached a store employee, brandished a knife, and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then stole money and merchandise and fled the area on foot.

No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect is currently wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black face covering, black “Nike” brand jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a “23” graphic on the right side of hood, blue gloves with white fingertips grey sweatpants with “Champion” on the left thigh, and black boots.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.