Police Investigating Reports Of Violent Threats In South Windsor

Thursday April 24th, 2025, 3:04pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are currently investigating reports of violent threats in the 1800 block of Liberty Street.

Police say the involved suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Liberty Street towards Curry Avenue.

The suspect is described as an East Indian male, approximately 18-20 years old, 5’5” tall, with a short beard and short, thick, straight, dark hair. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, running shoes, and carrying a dark backpack.

Police say do not approach this male, use caution and contact 911 with any information.

 

