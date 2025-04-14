Police Arrest 12 Suspects In Joint Shoplifting Operation At Winners And Marshalls
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 14th, 2025, 1:41pm
Windsor Police arrested 12 people during a crackdown on shoplifting last week.
From April 8thto 10th, 2025, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) collaborated with Winners and Marshalls loss-prevention teams to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters at their Windsor locations.
In total, the POP Unit arrested 12 people, executed one warrant, and laid a total of 10 charges.=
