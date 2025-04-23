NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pedestrian Suffers Life-threatening Injuries After Huron Church Collision

Wednesday April 23rd, 2025, 11:09am

City News
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash where a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West just after 9:30pm on Tuesday. Police say a vehicle travelling southbound on Huron Church collided with a pedestrian who was in the middle of the street.

The 30-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact Windsor Police.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message