Pedestrian Suffers Life-threatening Injuries After Huron Church Collision

Windsor Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash where a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West just after 9:30pm on Tuesday. Police say a vehicle travelling southbound on Huron Church collided with a pedestrian who was in the middle of the street.

The 30-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact Windsor Police.