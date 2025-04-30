Things To Do In
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Vehicle Collision

Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 9:23am

Windsor Police  is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say that at approximately 7:30pm on April 29th, 2025, a vehicle travelling westbound on Little River had collided with a pedestrian at Bellagio Drive.

The 71-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorist remained on scene following the collision.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

