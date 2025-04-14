OPP Seek Public Assistance In Locating Missing Person

Essex County OPP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person from Leamington.

Police say that Michael, a 46-year-old of Leamington, left a Leamington property on April 13th, 2025, at approximately 3:00pm and has not returned.

Essex County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this individual and looking to confirm their well-being.

Michael is described as:

White

Brown eyes

6’0″, 150 lbs

Dark short hair

Wearing jogging pants, grey zippered hoodie, black running shoes

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.