OPP Seek Public Assistance In Locating Missing Person

Monday April 14th, 2025, 2:39pm

Crime & Police News
Essex County OPP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person from Leamington.

Police say that Michael, a 46-year-old of Leamington, left a Leamington property on April 13th, 2025, at approximately 3:00pm  and has not returned.

Essex County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this individual and looking to confirm their well-being.

Michael is described as:

  • White
  • Brown eyes
  • 6’0″, 150 lbs
  • Dark short hair
  • Wearing jogging pants, grey zippered hoodie, black running shoes

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

