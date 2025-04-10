OPP Looking For Missing Person

Essex County OPP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing person from Kingsville.

Police say that 19-year-old Joshua left a Kingsville property on April 4th, 2025, at approximately 4:00am, and has not returned.

Essex County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this individual and looking to confirm their well-being.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Joshua is described as:

White

Brown eyes

6’4″, 230 lbs

Brown curly, medium length hair

Wearing black pants, black hat, grey jacket, black & white Under Armour slides, grey & black background.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.