Motorist Charged With Impaired Driving After Vehicle Crashes Into Fence

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman for impaired driving after crashing her vehicle into a residential fence.

Police say that shortly before 11:00am on April 5th, 2025, witnesses reported seeing a grey pick-up truck strike a wooden fence in the 1200 block of Enfield Court. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers quickly located the female driver a short distance from the scene. When officers spoke with the woman, they detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed several other signs of impairment.

The motorist was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

No one was injured as a result of the collision; however, property damage is estimated at approximately $3,000.

Divina Maria Demarco has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.