Motorist Charged With Impaired And Dangerous Driving

Windsor Police has arrested a 36-year-old man for impaired and dangerous driving after he collided with a utility pole.

Police say that shortly before 1:00pm on April 8th, 2025, they responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle in a parking lot in the 8700 block of McHugh Street. Witnesses reported the vehicle being driven erratically, swerving over several curbs and striking a small tree before ultimately crashing into a utility pole.

When officers spoke with the male driver, he appeared unsteady on his feet and showed several signs of impairment. He was arrested at the scene and transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where he failed an initial drug test.

No one was injured in the incident, but the utility pole sustained significant damage.

Bojan Bogdanovic has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by a drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.