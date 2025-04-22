Things To Do In
Lakeshore Unveils Two New EV Charging Stations

Tuesday April 22nd, 2025, 3:30pm

Lakeshore
0
0

Lakeshore unveiled two new Electronic Vehicle charging stations Tuesday.

Members of Council and staff came together for an unveiling event and inaugural “plugging in” ceremony at Lakeview Park, home to one of the stations. The other charging station is located in the parking lot of the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

“What a great way to celebrate Earth Day,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “On behalf of Council and our residents, I’d like to thank Aviva Canada and Earth Day Canada for this grant. Lakeshore, along with communities across Canada, are lucky to have organizations like them to support environmental initiatives. We are thrilled to add these charging stations to two of our most popular parks and facilities.”

The total cost of the two charging stations was approximately $130,000, with a Aviva Canada’s Charged for Change initiative grant covering $125,000. Since launch on April 9th, the stations have seen significant usage by residents and visitors.

The charging stations can be accessed using the ChargePoint application. EV drivers can use the platform via website or smartphone application. The cost to charge a vehicle is $2 per hour.

