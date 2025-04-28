Five Suspects Sought Following Weekend Stabbing

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying five suspects wanted in connection with a weekend stabbing.

Police say that shortly after 3:00am on April 27th, 2025, two suspects entered a convenience store in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East and stole items before fleeing. The victim, a patron at the store, followed the suspects outside and confronted them. He was subsequently beaten and stabbed. The 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Major Crimes investigators have obtained video surveillance footage showing the suspects in the area at the time of the incident. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: White male wearing a purple Playboy sweater with a white hood, black pants, and a white mask.

Suspect 2: Individual wearing a black hoodie and black pants, with a red bandana used as a mask.

Suspect 3: Dark-haired individual wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 4: Male wearing a black, grey, or green zip-up sweater, black pants, black socks, and black slides.

Suspect 5: Black male wearing a white hoodie, grey pants, and dark shoes.

Investigators are asking businesses and residents in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage between 2:00am and 3:00am on April 27th for any evidence that may assist in the investigation.