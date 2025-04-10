Driver Arrested After Leaving The Scene Of Multi-Vehicle Collision

Windsor Police has arrested a 23-year-old woman following a collision involving five vehicles in Walkerville.

Police say that shortly after5:00am Thursday a black Dodge Charger struck four unoccupied parked vehicles lining the street in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The female motorist then exited the Charger, removed the licence plates from her vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road. Due to injuries sustained in the collision, the woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Brittney Jill McEldowney has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.